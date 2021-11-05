LÂLKA switches gears with vulnerable new single, ‘Gradient’

Brisbane’s LÂLKA has released her tender new single ‘Gradient’, ahead of her new EP due out later this month.

Co-written with MUKI, ‘Gradient’ is a more subdued hyper-pop offering than what we’ve heard from LÂLKA recently, written about the “the sense of displacement and confusion” she feels as an immigrant and a person of colour.

“[MUKI] said that it was important for me to write about that experience when I was ready,” she said in a press statement. “It took the pandemic and the spike of anti-Asian racism incidents around the world for me to finally get around to articulating my thoughts lyrically.”

Listen to ‘Gradient’ below.

In a statement on Instagram, LÂLKA elaborated on who she wants the song to be for, saying it’s for “any person of colour who has ever had their thoughts/feelings/experiences invalidated – and felt invisible due to the colour of their skin.”

“For every person who has been asked “but where are you from” because of the colour of their skin,” she continued. “For every person who tried to fit in but the melanin in their skin felt like a sin. Remember: remain saturated with your colour, even when they want you faded.”

‘Gradient’ is the latest cut to be lifted from LÂLKA’s forthcoming EP ‘Euphoria’ ahead of its release on November 26. She dropped the EP’s lead single ‘Hold Me’, featuring additional vocals from Evangeline, at the beginning of last month.

‘Euphoria’ will be LÂLKA’s second EP of 2021, as she released her debut EP ‘The Way Music Looks’ back in March.