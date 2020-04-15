Lamb of God release non-alcoholic beer

Lamb of God have released their own brand of non-alcoholic beer, entitled ‘Ghost Walker’.

The American five-piece teamed up with Scottish craft brewery, BrewDog, to release the beer. They are claiming to be the first band in history to release a non-alcoholic beer.

Frontman Randy Blythe, who has been sober for ten years, recalls coming up with the idea on a day off from touring.

“The idea of a collaboration hatched when (Lamb of God guitarist) Willie Adler and I visited a BrewDog bar in Columbus (Ohio) on a tour day off to sample a few pints of their non-alcoholic beer with the brewery team,” Blythe said in a statement.

“It was conceived, designed and first tasted while on tour – music drove it into existence. Right now is a strange time for everyone, but we’re stoked to provide a non-alcoholic option for those who want to have a brew while cranking some tunes safely at home. We hope you enjoy our performance and we will see you on the road as soon as possible.”

‘Ghost Walker’ is available to order on BrewDog’s website for $11.99 USD (roughly £9.50). It ships worldwide.

The news comes just weeks before Lamb of God’s eponymous tenth studio album. ‘Lamb of God’ hits shelves on May 8.