Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator reported to be among 2024 Coachella headliners

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator are reported to be two of this year’s Coachella Festival headliners.

The report comes from HITS Daily Double, a music industry trade publication, which states that “rumour has it” that the two artists have been “confirmed” to headline the event.

The same story also suggests that Doja Cat is in line to be the third headliner, although that is described as “not yet confirmed”.

Advertisement

Back in June, the festival’s organisers confirmed that the 2024 edition would fall across the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. All the latest news about ticket availability can be found here.

Rage Against the Machine were reportedly being chased to headline, until the news arrived earlier this week (January 3) from the band’s drummer Brad Wilk that they “will not be touring or playing live again”.

Other names that were apparently under consideration at various stages during the booking process are said to include Dua Lipa, Shakira, The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.

Del Rey’s performance at last year’s Glastonbury was abruptly cut short after she came on stage 30 minutes late and ran beyond the site’s strict curfew. Organisers cut off her microphone and switched off the screens while she was midway through performing ‘White Mustang’, which was met by booing from the crowd.

In a recent interview, she said: “I’ve heard of curfews before. But I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off! I didn’t feel great about it, but I was a little confused because I don’t think I was ever in a position where somebody said, ‘If you do not finish by this time, everything will go out.’”

Advertisement

Last April, Coachella 2023 saw the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean headline the festival’s two weekends. After Ocean’s controversial set and his eventual dropping out of weekend two, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet stepped in to play the closing set.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Even in the chaos and disorder, the dedication to fun and progress shines through.”

“Coachella is the first music festival eyes around the world turn to as the season and their ability to go first, whether that’s choosing the world’s biggest headliners based on devoted fanbase and career legitimacy over genre or betting on Ocean to show up even though there were moments it felt like he wouldn’t, proves their dedication not only to showcasing music but pushing it forward.”