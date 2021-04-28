Lana Del Rey announces new album ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey has announced she will release a new album ‘Blue Banisters’ in July.

In an Instagram post on April 28, Del Rey confirmed that she would put out the album’Blue Banisters’ on July 4 – Independence Day in the United States. This will be her eighth studio album, following March’s ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’.

The announcement post comes with an edited image of the singer with ‘Blue Banisters’ in text. See it below:

Advertisement

Del Rey had previously said she would release an album titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. The announcement came days after she put out ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ on March 19. ‘Rock Candy Sweet’, she said, would challenge accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse”.

Earlier this month, Del Rey had teased something called ‘Blue Banisters’, which fans speculated was a new song from ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.

Also in the pipeline from Del Rey is a covers album full of country songs, which she said she has two titles currently in mind for.

Advertisement

It was recently reported that ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ was among the best-selling vinyl albums of 2021 in the UK. The record has sold more than 17,300 copies on wax, with 16,700 of those bought in its first week. This makes Del Rey the female act with the fastest-selling vinyl album of the century in the UK.