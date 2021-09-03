Lana Del Rey announces next single from forthcoming new album ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey has announced the release of ‘ARCADIA’, the next single from her forthcoming new album ‘Blue Banisters’.

READ MORE: Every Lana Del Rey song ranked in order of greatness

Back in April, the singer-songwriter announced that the follow-up to ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ (released March 19, 2021) would be arriving on July 4, marking Independence Day in the US. However, an album didn’t materialise.

She further teased the album in May by surprising fans by releasing a trio of new singles: the album’s title track as well as ‘Text Book’ and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, which were all written by the singer and recorded in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

In July, Del Rey shared the cover art for ‘Blue Banisters’, along with a teaser for a new song called ‘ARCADIA’. Today (September 3), she’s announced that the track will arrive in full on Wednesday (September 8).

“ARCADIA out Wednesday listen to it like you listened to Video Games,” Del Rey captioned a picture of herself on Instagram.

Prior to announcing ‘Blue Banisters’, Del Rey said she would release an album called ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. She explained just days after ‘Chemtrails…’ arrived in March that this project would challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” made against her earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has revealed that a stipulation in her will prohibits the release of posthumous music by the singer-songwriter following her death.

It comes after Anderson .Paak recently shared a new tattoo he got with similar sentiments. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the forearm tattoo reads. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Advertisement

Del Rey shared a screenshot of the tattoo in a post on her Instagram account. “It’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo,” she captioned the post.