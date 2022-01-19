Hear a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s cover of Father John Misty song ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’

Father John Misty has shared a snippet of a forthcoming cover by Lana Del Rey of his as-yet-unreleased song ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.

The original version of the song will feature on Josh Tillman’s fifth studio album as Father John Misty, ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’, which is slated to arrive on April 8 via Sub Pop and Bella Union.

Lana Del Rey’s rendition of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, meanwhile, will appear on an exclusive 7-inch single included with the deluxe vinyl edition of the album. The box set will also include another 7-inch that features Jack Cruz covering album track ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’.

Listen to a snippet of Del Rey’s cover below – pre-orders are up on Tillman’s online store.

This is not the first time Tillman and Del Rey have worked together – he appeared in her music video for ‘Freak’ in 2016, and told NME at the Brit Awards that year that the video was “a dream”.

“I’d do anything she told me to,” he said, joking: “That’s what I enjoyed about the video, just being her puppet. I like being told what to do by a woman in that position.”

After teasing the album late last year on a spoken-word vinyl record mailed to a handful of fans, Tillman formally announced ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ earlier this month alongside lead single ‘Pretty Girl’.

For the follow-up to 2018’s ‘God’s Favourite Customer’, Tillman once again connected with longtime co-producer Jonathan Wilson, who has worked on all four previous Father John Misty albums.

Alongside the announcement of ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’, Tillman also announced a pair of special orchestral live shows. The first of the concerts will take place at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on February 25, where he’ll be backed by the LA Philharmonic.

On April 7, the eve of ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century”s release, Tillman will perform another orchestral concert at the Barbican Hall in London, joined by Barbican Associate Ensemble Britten Sinfonia and conductor Jules Buckley.

Earlier this week, a rumoured new Lana Del Rey song was teased in a preview of the next episode of Euphoria, which airs January 23.