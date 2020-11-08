Lana Del Rey covers ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ in tribute to Biden victory

Lana Del Rey has shared her take on the hymn that Joe Biden quoted in his first public speech since being confirmed as America’s new President-elect.

The singer also offered an update from the studio where she is recording her promised album of “American standards and classics” in time for Christmas.

Captioning the clip on Instagram, Del Rey wrote: “Hey guys well as promised we are getting a Headstart on that album of standard folk songs and all things americana, but we took a break to watch the Biden speech and he mentioned at the end of it to hymn that he hoped gave Americans hope so I thought I would just give a little version of that as we took a break in the studio.”

‘On Eagle’s Wings’ was written in 1970s, and quoted by Biden in his victory speech yesterday (November 7) – “And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings / Bear you on the breath of dawn / Make you shine like the sun / And hold you in the palm of His hand” – who explained that it was one of his late son Beau’s favourite hymns.

Watch Del Rey’s performance below.

Last month, the ‘National Anthem’ singer said her scheduled new album of original material, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, was pushed back from its original date in September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.