Lana Del Rey criticised for wearing mesh face mask at fan meet-and-greet

Lana Del Rey has been criticised by some of her fans after appearing to wear a mesh face mask during a meet-and-greet event.

The singer held a signing event for her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass at a Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles on Friday (October 2).

Images from the event have since appeared online, which see Del Rey taking photos with fans.

Lana Del Rey meets with fans at surprise book signing event for her collection of poetry, #VBBOTG, in LA. 📚 pic.twitter.com/t2H7hYAvhz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

“Why is she at an event with a bunch of people wearing a mesh mask???” one fan tweeted, sharing their anger. “I love Lana but this is incredibly irresponsible.”

Why is she at an event with a bunch of people wearing a mesh mask??? I love Lana but this is incredibly irresponsible https://t.co/AXWwZdrxt7 — Amelia (@ameliameshell) October 3, 2020

Another added: “My love and admiration for her is beyond but i cannot understand why she is doing this? She is giving a wrong message about proper use of mask.”

My love and admiration for her is beyond but i cannot understand why she is doing this? She is giving a wrong message about proper use of mask. 😭😔 — Seven (@howlowcarlow) October 3, 2020

“I love Lana Del Rey, I always have and I (likely) always will. Her music has been with me during every high and low of my life, and I’m thankful that she shares her music with us,” another fan tweeted. “But that doesn’t mean I support everything she does. She knows better than to wear a mesh mask…”

I love Lana Del Rey, I always have and I (likely) always will. Her music has been with me during every high and low of my life, and I’m thankful that she shares her music with us. But that doesn’t mean I support everything she does. She knows better than to wear a mesh mask… — Marquis (@MarquisAndLana) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey also revealed during the signing that her new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ might be coming out on either December 10 or next year on January 7.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans, before explaining that she can’t decide whether to include ‘Dealer’, a previously teased song she has said just features her “screaming my head off”.