Lana Del Rey delays ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, shares tracklist and topless artwork

Lana Del Rey has delayed her upcoming ninth album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and shared the tracklist alongside some alternative album artwork where she appears topless.

Originally scheduled for release March 10, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ will now be released March 24. No reason was given for the delay.

The post on her private Instagram page also confirmed the tracklisting for the album – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ – with a first-look at the vinyl edition of the record.

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ will feature collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Tommy Genesis, while Judah Smith and Jon Batiste have also provided interludes. Del Rey previously covered Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ in June last year.

Check out the complete tracklisting below:

1. ‘The Grants’

2. ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

3. ‘Sweet’

4. ‘AW’

5. ‘Judah Smith Interlude’

6. ‘Candy Necklace’

7. ‘Jon Batiste Interlude’

8. ‘Kintsugi’

9. ‘Fingertips’

10. ‘Paris, Texas’

11. ‘Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing’

12. ‘Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)’

13. ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’

14. ‘Fishtail’

15. ‘Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)’

16. ‘Taco Truck x VB’

The post, which Del Rey captioned, “March 24 now thanks. Box set, and merch,” also included a first look at the alternative artwork for the record.

Lana Del Rey announced ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ last month alongside the title track, which was produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

Before that, she featured on Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach, which appeared on Swift’s recent ‘Midnights’ album.

More recently, Del Rey revealed that she put only one billboard up to promote her new album, and it happens to be in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.

In a recent interview, Courtney Love declared Lana Del Rey and her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, to be the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known.