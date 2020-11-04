Lana Del Rey donates $350,000 to provide Navajo Nation with clean water

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she donated an advance payment from her latest book to provide clean water for some of the most vulnerable communities of America’s Navajo Nation.

In an Instagram post, Del Rey revealed how the payment, which she received for the book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, has been donated to the Dig Deep Water project.

“No matter what the results of the election just remember we can each as individuals shine brightly and contribute to our world in our own individual way,” she wrote.

“As I’ve been lucky enough to be given an advance from Simon and Schuster, I’m so grateful to be able to spread that money around to foundations that are in need of our help

beginning with foundations connected to the Navajo community.

“We hope the @digdeepwater project will find relief with the $350,000 that we delivered to them last month. I personally have always believed in personal reparations to give back to the people who have shaped our land.

“I look forward to updating you on the rest of the donations that we make throughout the year.”

Her comments accompanied a video which showed how many natives of the American Indian territory are struggling to gain access to clean water.

Hailing the gesture, Cat Power commented with two praying emojis and a single love heart.

The generous gesture comes after Del Rey debuted an a-capella cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which will feature in a new documentary focusing on the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

She shared a black-and-white video which sees her performing an a-capella rendition of the classic track.

The new effort comes after Del Rey returned with new single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Reviewing the track, NME‘s Rhian Daly described it as “a swooning ode to starting anew“.

The album was pushed back from its original date in September this year, but could arrive in January 2021.