Lana Del Rey enlists Jack Antonoff for surprise duet at All Things Go Festival

Lana Del Rey has enlisted Jack Antonoff for a live duet of two songs during her headlining set at All Things Go Festival.

Del Rey surprised audiences at the Baltimore festival on Sunday (October 1), bringing out her frequent producer for a rendition of their recent collaboration, ‘Margaret’. The track appeared on Del Rey’s 2023 album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, and features Antonoff under his music moniker and band name, Bleachers.

When introducing Antonoff to the crowd, Del Rey revealed that the producer’s wife and inspiration for the song, actor Margaret Qualley, was present in the audience. Antonoff performed his verse on the song while playing the guitar, before transitioning to a second duet with ‘Venice Bitch’.

lana and jack singing margaret to margaret at all things go…. im sobbing pic.twitter.com/o72y1UZrqH — stay at home twerp (@lovelucydacus) October 2, 2023

That song featured on Del Rey’s 2019 album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, with Antonoff credited as a co-writer and co-producer alongside Del Rey. After concluding his two-song appearance, Antonoff hugged Del Rey before exiting the stage. Watch footage of the pair’s surprise duets below.

Alongside their longtime collaborative history – Antonoff also worked on Del Rey’s 2021 album ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ – the pair have appeared together on stage multiple times this year. The producer joined Del Rey during her set at Newport Folk Festival in August, performing a cover of the Joni Mitchell song ‘For Free’

Prior to that, the pair debuted ‘Margaret’ for the first time live at South Carolina’s High Water Festival in April. Speaking of the song earlier this year, Del Rey said: “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for [Antonoff].’ It lands right in the middle of the album.”

Elsewhere, Antonoff refuted claims that Del Rey had leaked his wedding date within the lyrics of ‘Margaret’, saying the singer was “kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song”. Antonoff and Qualley were married during a New Jersey ceremony in August of this year.

Del Rey was joined on the 2023 line-up for All Things Go Festival by fellow headliner Maggie Rogers, as well as Carly Ray Jepsen, Lizzy McAlpine, Arlo Parks, and MUNA, among others.