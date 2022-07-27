Lana Del Rey granted temporary restraining order against man who stole her car

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she alleged stole one of her cars.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the singer requested protection from Eric Everardo after he allegedly visited her home on at least two occasions. Del Rey claimed that he stole her Jaguar when he first turned up at her property this February.

It is said that Everardo was eventually criminally charged for the theft of the vehicle.

Advertisement

But the ‘Blue Banisters’ star accused the man of returning to her house earlier this month. On that visit, Everardo allegedly left a bag at her gate with a disturbing letter inside in which he expressed his desire to see her again.

Additonally, Lana Del Rey claimed that the man had also contacted her sister twice via text message between February and July 2022. It is unclear as to how he obtained her mobile number.

Del Rey said that she doesn’t know Everardo, and fears for the safety of herself and her family.

A Los Angeles judge granted the temporary restraining order, and has ordered the man to stay at least 100 yards away from Del Rey, her brother, and her sister. He is banned him from contacting them in any way.

A court hearing is due to take place next month.

Advertisement

During an interview with MOJO last year, Del Rey explained how she felt that fame could be “dangerous” at times.

Back in 2018, Lana Del Rey spoke out after a man who stalked her was sentenced to serve one year in prison.

Michael Shawn Hunt, who was 43 at the time, was intercepted a block away from the singer’s Amway Center show in Orlando, Florida that February after the police received a tip about a potential kidnapping.

He was caught carrying a knife, according to the City of Orlando Police Department.

In 2016, a man was sentenced to nearly three months in prison for breaking into Lana Del Rey‘s home. That same year, the star was granted a restraining order against two Russian fans who reportedly threatened her and screamed at her in public.

While in 2015, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing two of her cars.