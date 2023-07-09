Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, NewJeans and more to feature on new Jon Batiste album ‘World Music Radio’

Jon Batiste has announced his new album ‘World Music Radio’, which will feature a host of musical guest stars including Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, NewJeans and more – pre-order/pre-save here.

The US musician’s new album – the follow-up to 2021’s Grammy Award-winning ‘We Are’ – is out August 18, and will also feature Kenny G, Leigh-Anne, Native Soul and more across the 20-song tracklist.

First single ‘Calling Your Name’ is out now, while ‘Drink Water’ featuring Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML is set to arrive this Wednesday (July 12).

Listen to ‘Calling Your Name’ below.

“World Music Radio is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe,” Batiste shared in a statement. “The listener is led through the album by an interstellar traveling griot named Billy Bob Bo Bob, who takes you sonically all around the world at the speed of light.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before.”

He elaborated on what listeners can expect from the record, sharing: “This new album will fill your soul, open your heart and stretch your mind while expanding your vision of popular art. We really wanted to re-examine and redefine terms like world music as they exist in the culture…(more on the later).

“A range of collaborations in locations all across the globe made this album vision a reality. There was a lot of joy in making this and it definitely translates to the listening experience, and now to you.”

‘World Music Radio’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Hello, Billy Bob’

2. ‘Raindance [ft. Native Soul]’

3. ‘Be Who You Are [ft. JID, NewJeans and Camilo]’

4. ‘Worship’

5. ‘My Heart [ft. Rita Payés]’

6. ‘Drink Water [ft. Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML]’

7. ‘Calling Your Name’

8. ‘Clair de Lune [ft. Kenny G]’

9. ‘Butterfly’

10. ’17th Ward Prelude’

11. ‘Uneasy [ft. Lil Wayne]’

12. ‘Call Now (504-305-8269) [ft. Michael Batiste]’

13. ‘Chassol’

14. ‘Boom for Real’

15. ‘Movement 18′ (Heroes)’

16. ‘Master Power’

17. ‘Running Away [ft. Leigh-Anne]’

18. ‘Goodbye, Billy Bob’

19. ‘White Space’

20. ‘Wherever You Are’

21. ‘Life Lesson [ft. Lana Del Rey]’

Batiste featured on Del Rey track ‘Candy Necklace’ from new album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’. The following track was also led by the artist, titled ‘Jon Batiste Interlude’, which NME described in four-star review of the as a “piano line that swells and spins as a cacophony of voices is layered over it”.

Elsewhere, in May Batiste teamed up with Coca-Cola and shared the new track ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic) featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns (which will feature on the new album) the first original track released by COKE STUDIO, kicking off the second season of its global music platform designed to unite emerging new talent from across the globe.