Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson, Olivia Rodrigo and more react to Grammy nominations

Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson, Olivia Rodrigo and more have been reacting to news of their Grammy nominations.

The nominations were announced yesterday (November 10),with SZA leading the way, earning nine nominations.

Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenuis, Miley Cyrus, John Batiste, Victoria Monét, and Billie Eilish will all be competing with SZA in the main Record Of The Year category. The eight nominees (instead of the usual 10) for Album Of The Year include SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, and Batiste as well as Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea are all tied with seven Grammy nominations – Bridgers earning 6 for her work with Boygenius, who mark their first time ever being Grammy nominated. Jack Antonoff, Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Eillish, Rodrigo and Swift are all tied with six nominations under their belt.

The 2024 edition of the Grammys may also see Swift make history. With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Today, artists have now been reacting to the news. Ronson, whose work on Barbie has earned him multiple nods, posted a video of him playing a medley of songs from the film. Del Rey posted a video to Instagram saying “she woke up very surprised” and “excited about these Grammy nominations.”

Rodrigo also posted to Instagram, writing: “[Six] grammy noms today…what an incredible honour to be recognised by the recording academy in this way. grateful is an understatement!!!!! and huge congrats to @dan_nigro for his producer of the year nom, there’s no one more deserving!”

Advertisement

Eilish acknowledged her nominations and wrote: “six nominations…my heart hurts”, while Cyrus added: “Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees. Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud. It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”

Check out some more reactions to Grammy nominations below:

Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ song from Barbie was also nominated for a Grammy in the ‘Best Song Written for Visual Media’ category.

Three other songs from the Barbie soundtrack were also nominated in the category, including Eilish for ‘What Was I Made For’, Dua Lipa for ‘Dance The Night’, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua for ‘Barbie World’. Rihanna was also included for ‘Lift Me Up’ which appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The winners of the Grammys are set to be unveiled at the ceremony on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.