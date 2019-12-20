Lana Del Rey has shared a new video featuring three tracks from ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, covering the title track, ‘Bartender’ and ‘Happiness Is A Butterfly’.

The new video includes vintage-style footage of Del Rey swanning around by the pool, meditating, and spending time with friends.

Watch the video below:

Earlier today, Del Rey has announced she will be releasing a new spoken word album in just over two weeks’ time.

The pop star broke the news in a “video note” posted to Instagram early on Friday (December 20), revealing that the album will be released January 4.

Del Rey began the message to her fans with the news that her book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, “is taking a lot longer to handbind than I thought”. She had teased the volume with social media posts in April.

The singer also announced that half of the proceeds from the album will benefit various Native American organisations around the United States, whose representatives she is currently in discussions with.

Del Rey had previously announced that she had started working on a new album, titled ‘White Hot Forever’, which would be a “surprise release” in 2020. It follows ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, which NME named the third greatest album of 2019, praising it as a “lush tapestry of swoonsome sounds and killer wit from America’s most underrated songwriter”.