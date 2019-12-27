News Music News

Lana Del Rey pleads for “no questions asked” return of sister’s stolen photography

Chuck Grant has shot for the likes of Rolling Stone and Playboy.

Will Richards
Lana Del Rey has posted a plea online for stolen possessions belonging to her sister to be returned.

The singer’s photographer sister, Chuck Grant, has lost her “entire retrospective” in the theft, and Del Rey has offered a “no questions asked” reward for the safe return of the items.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” the singer tweeted.

“I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward. The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

Chuck’s work has featured in the likes of Rolling Stone and Playboy, and she has collaborated with Lana on a number of her music videos.

Fans rushed to support the safe return of the items, calling the theft “terrible” and “really messed up”.

Image: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

NME recently called Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ the third best album of 2019, calling the record “a lush tapestry of swoonsome sounds and killer wit from America’s most underrated songwriter.”
“Lana Del Rey’s fifth album was her most captivating yet. She expressed resentment towards her ‘man child’ boyfriend on the title track, but also acknowledged – with a nod to Leonard Cohen – that she was willing to stand by him, declaring on ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ that “I’m your man”.”

Earlier this year, the singer announced the name of her next album, ‘White Hot Fever’, saying that it’ll come out in 2020.

Lana Del Rey will tour ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ in the UK on a run of arena dates next February.

