Listen to Lana Del Rey’s new spoken word poetry album ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’

Lana Del Rey has released the audiobook of her new poetry collection ‘Violent Bent Backwards Over The Grass.’
You can listen to ‘LA Who Am I To Love You?’, which is one of the collection’s longer in full below.
The project will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette as well as through streaming platforms. A 112-page hardcopy of the poetry book will also be available for purchase.
Like the other poems featured, ‘LA Who Am I To Love You?’ sees Del Rey’s poetry paired with the music of Jack Antonoff, who co-produced Del Rey’s critically lauded 2019 album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’.
In May, Del Rey announced the follow-up studio album to ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ would arrive on September 5. The record, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, will be the singer’s seventh full-length musical release.
Lana Del Rey shared her first piece of spoken word poetry in May. The poem, ‘patent leather do-over’, looks set to appear in Del Rey’s forthcoming book, behind the iron gates – insights from an institution.
Del Rey said of the release: “’Violet bent backwards over the grass’ is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many. Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem.