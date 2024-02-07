Lana Del Rey poses with gun on Instagram post after appearing at Grammys 2024

Lana Del Rey has posted a selfie holding a gun, following her appearance at the 2024 Grammys.

The singer went home empty-handed after this year’s Grammy Awards Ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 4).

She was nominated in five categories: Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’), Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance (‘A&W’) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Candy Necklace’ with Jon Batiste).

Now, she has turned heads by posting a new selfie on her Instagram page, in which she is seen holding a handgun.

She posted the image at the end of a carousel of images from the ceremony. The other pictures saw her posing with Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood) and producer Jack Antonoff – whom she recently teamed up with for new music.

She also went on to post the photo again in a separate post. Here, she shared it alongside an image of the Coachella 2024 line-up poster – which she is headlining – and with the caption ‘Always chilllling’. Check out both posts below.

The first set of images sees Del Rey hanging out with Taylor Swift at the 2024 event, including taking part in a Glambot shoot. Del Rey lost out to the pop superstar in the Album Of The Year category, with Swift taking home the award for the fourth time with her 2022 album ‘Midnights’.

When accepting the award, Swift turned heads on the night by awkwardly dragging the ‘Video Games’ singer onto the stage. Swift is the first female artist to win The Recording Academy’s biggest award more than twice. Swift now has a total of 14 Grammys.

In other Lana Del Rey news, last week the singer revealed that she has completed a new country album called ‘Lasso’. Made alongside Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird, the new LP is set to arrive later this year.

It comes following her recent string of covers of country songs, including John Denver’s classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, Elvis‘ 1977 song ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘Stand By Your Man’, a track originally released by Tammy Wynette in 1969.

More recently, she previewed a new country song, ‘Henry, Come On’, on her social media.

As well as Coachella, later this year she is set to make appearances at festivals including Reading & Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher and Blink-182, Primavera Sound, and Hangout Festival.