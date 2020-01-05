Lana Del Rey delays spoken word album following family robbery

Lana Del Rey has announced that she is pushing back the release date of her spoken word album after her family was robbed.

Last month, the singer revealed that she would be releasing a new spoken word album after her book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, was “taking a lot longer to handbind than I thought.”

Though Del Rey didn’t specify the spoken word album’s title, she did say that she had for some time wanted the album to cost around a dollar, “because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and you know, they were priceless in some way.” The project was slated for a January 4 release.

Then tragedy struck.

Two days after Christmas, Del Rey posted a plea online for stolen possessions belonging to her sister to be returned.

The singer’s photographer sister, Chuck Grant, lost her “entire retrospective” in the robbery, and Del Rey offered a “no questions asked” reward for the safe return of the items.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” the singer tweeted.

“I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward. The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

Now, the ‘Video Games’ singer has announced that she is pushing back the release date of her spoken word album, which she is referring to as ‘Violet’, “since we lost about nine days with everything going on.”

“Hoping everyone had a great New Years,” she tweeted, “gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on – it’s an interesting project though, looking forward to having it out x”

Following the announcement, some fans took to Twitter to discuss Del Rey referring to the project as ‘Violet’, with some speculating that it might be an audio version of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

“Can you clarify something for me / (us) cause the video you had on insta was a little confusing,” one fan asked. “Is Violet ~the spoken word album~ different from the poetry book you’ve been hand binding? Or is it the same thing & you’re just releasing it in an efficient way, & a fun way?”

Another fan interjected to answer the question, saying: “She’s just referred to it as Violet so it’s clear that this is the audio version of the book.”

