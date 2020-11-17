Lana Del Rey responds to criticism of mesh face mask: “It had plastic on the inside”

Lana Del Rey has revealed that the controversial mesh face mask she wore at a book signing was fitted with a protective plastic layer, after she faced criticism for wearing the covering.

The singer wore the mask at a Los Angeles signing for her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass last month, but its large holes led critics to question its effectiveness in preventing the transmissions of coronavirus.

Del Rey finally addressed the criticism this morning (November 17), while responding to an article from The Michigan Daily, which was titled: ‘Lana Del Rey wore a mesh mask. What now?’.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days,” Del Rey wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”

One user then responded: “No hate but took you long enough”, prompting Del Rey to reply: “Bro I’m working on two albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation.”

Lana Del Rey meets with fans at surprise book signing event for her collection of poetry, #VBBOTG, in LA. 📚 pic.twitter.com/t2H7hYAvhz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2020

This comes after Del Rey shared her take on the hymn ‘On Eagle’s Wings’, which Joe Biden quoted in his first public speech since being confirmed as America’s new President-elect.

Last month, the singer also said her scheduled new album of original material, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, had been postponed from its original release date in September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing.

As well as releasing the first track from the album, Del Rey has also promised an album of “American standards and classics” in time for Christmas.