Lana Del Rey runs into fan dressed as her working at Waffle House during a Halloween party

A Lana Del Rey fan had the most unexpected encounter on Halloween night, running into the singer herself while dressed as her.

The fan, who goes by @sandyganzer on Instagram, decided to dress up as the singer in a Waffle House uniform, a popular American restaurant chain, for her costume. She wore a grey Waffle House uniform, a name tag that read “Lana”, and a wig that resembled Del Rey’s long brown hair.

The fan’s costume was inspired by Del Rey herself, who was spotted serving coffee at a branch of the US restaurant chain in Birmingham, AL back in July.

The fan shared the photo of her and Del Rey on Instagram, writing: “Waffle House employee shirt purchased on Ebay: $28.60. Pepsi bottle and fun little straw purchased last minute at CVS: $9. Waffle House ‘Lana’ name tag sticker: $5.59. Attending a halloween party dressed as ‘Lana Del Rey kicking it at Waffle House’ and she’s there in real life: Priceless.”

“Thank you for having a sense of humour about it @honeymoon, you’re a Queen”

Del Rey previously shared the story behind the viral pictures, explaining that she and her siblings had frequented that specific Waffle House a few times prior. “We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

The singer went on to share that she was serving “this guy, a regular, [who] comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup … For dip. I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”