Lana Del Rey runs into fan dressed as her working at Waffle House during a Halloween party

The singer was spotted serving coffee at a branch of the US restaurant chain earlier this year

By Scott Ng
Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park in July 2023.
Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park in July 2023. (Credits: Matthew Baker for Getty Images)

A Lana Del Rey fan had the most unexpected encounter on Halloween night, running into the singer herself while dressed as her.

The fan, who goes by @sandyganzer on Instagram, decided to dress up as the singer in a Waffle House uniform, a popular American restaurant chain, for her costume. She wore a grey Waffle House uniform, a name tag that read “Lana”, and a wig that resembled Del Rey’s long brown hair.

The fan’s costume was inspired by Del Rey herself, who was spotted serving coffee at a branch of the US restaurant chain in Birmingham, AL back in July.

The fan shared the photo of her and Del Rey on Instagram, writing: “Waffle House employee shirt purchased on Ebay: $28.60. Pepsi bottle and fun little straw purchased last minute at CVS: $9. Waffle House ‘Lana’ name tag sticker: $5.59. Attending a halloween party dressed as ‘Lana Del Rey kicking it at Waffle House’ and she’s there in real life: Priceless.”

“Thank you for having a sense of humour about it @honeymoon, you’re a Queen”

Del Rey previously shared the story behind the viral pictures, explaining that she and her siblings had frequented that specific Waffle House a few times prior. “We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

The singer went on to share that she was serving “this guy, a regular, [who] comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup … For dip. I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”

