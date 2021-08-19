Lana Del Rey says her will prohibits posthumous release of music

Lana Del Rey has revealed that a stipulation in her will prohibits the release of posthumous music by the singer-songwriter following her death.

It comes after Anderson .Paak recently shared a new tattoo he got with similar sentiments. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the forearm tattoo reads. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Del Rey shared a screenshot of the tattoo in a post on her Instagram account. “It’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo,” she captioned the post. See that below:

Posthumous albums have become increasingly common in recent years, with new records from the likes of Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and Lil Peep being released after the artists’ deaths.

Writing for NME recently, Zoya Raza-Sheikh asked why so many posthumous albums are being created in the current climate. She attributed the phenomenon partially to younger artists’ being at risk due to difficulties like “easier access to drugs” and “the soaring mental health statistics,” along with their fans, who lean on posthumous records to process grief.

“In addition to this, it’s perhaps never been easier for record labels to access an artist’s digital archive and compile a posthumous record,” she added.

Del Rey’s forthcoming album ‘Blue Banisters’ was set to arrive last month, but has so far yet to materialise, with the singer sharing its new album artwork on the day it was due for release. Her seventh studio album, ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’, was released in March of this year.

Late last month, Del Rey featured on a new single by Bleachers, the main project of ‘Chemtrails’ co-producer Jack Antonoff. Del Rey appeared on ‘Secret Life’, lifted from the latest Bleachers album ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak has confirmed that the debut album from his Silk Sonic project with Bruno Mars will arrive in January 2022, saying the duo are “really in touch-up mode now.”

The pair dropped their soulful debut track ‘Leave the Door Open’ in March before following it with the self-described “summertime jam” ‘Skate’ last month.