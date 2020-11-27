Lana Del Rey sends love to family and fans after losing cousin to cancer

Lana Del Rey shared a short message to her fans with an Instagram story yesterday (November 26) on Thanksgiving.

In the post, the singer sent a warm, heartfelt message to her family and fans upon revealing she had lost her cousin to cancer yesterday.

“And [to] everyone else who can’t be where they want to be with their loved ones, I am with you,” she said.

“Happy Thanksgiving, and I hope that you’re able to have some traditions left…that make everything feel a little bit more normal.”

Watch Del Rey’s full message as archived by Pop Crave below:

Lana Del Rey sends love to her fans this Thanksgiving after losing her cousin to cancer yesterday: “To everyone else who can’t be where they want to be with their loved ones, I am with you.” pic.twitter.com/kW1uA5KrjE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

Last week, Del Rey shared a rendition of George Gershwin’s 1935 jazz standard ‘Summertime’. The cover was recorded to raise awareness, support and funds for the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonic orchestras during the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Rey encouraged her fans to donate to the LA group’s ‘Play Your Part’ fund along with the ‘NY Plays On’ campaign.

Earlier this month, Del Rey announced she will be releasing an album of “American standards and classics” in time for Christmas.

The album would serve to tide fans over until the release of her upcoming seventh studio album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which is slated to drop sometime next year.

The record was delayed from its original September release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.