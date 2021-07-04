Lana Del Rey shares cover art for ‘Blue Banisters’, teases new song

Lana Del Rey has shared new cover art for her forthcoming album, ‘Blue Banisters’, along with a teaser for a new song.

On social media, the singer posted the cover art which features her sitting in a yellow gown alongside her German Shepherds, Tex and Mex.

In a separate post, the singer shared an excerpt of an unreleased song. The clip shows Del Rey singing along to a slow, piano-led track.

Watch it below:

In April, Del Rey announced ‘Blue Banisters’ would arrive on July 4, which is Independence Day in the US. However, an album is yet to materialise, with the clock ticking over to July 4 in New York at the time of publication.

In the post promoting the cover art, Del Rey simply wrote the caption “TBD”. In the other, she said the single is arriving “soonish” while the album will be “out later later”, suggesting the release date has been pushed back.

Del Rey has released three singles from the album so far, ‘Text Book’, ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ and the title track.

‘Blue Banisters’ will be the follow-up to Del Rey’s March album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. NME gave the offering five stars upon its release, labelling it “another stunning album, one that aches with meditations on fame and romance”.