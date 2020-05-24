Lana Del Rey shares her first spoken-word piece ‘patent leather do-over’

Lana Del Rey has shared ‘patent leather do-over’, a spoken word piece from her upcoming poetry collection behind the iron gates – insights from an institution.

With music written by Del Rey’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, the ‘Video Games’ singer begins ‘patent leather do-over’ by paying homage to Sylvia Plath and her novel The Bell Jar. Listen to it below.

In addition to behind the iron gates – insights from an institution, Del Rey has another spoken word album forthcoming, called Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

Earlier this week, Del Rey said in an Instagram post that her next album, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, is due out this September.

The spoken-word track and new album announcement follows recent controversy around an Instagram post by the singer, in which Del Rey citied several female artists like Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Camilla Cabello to hit back at accusations of glamourising abuse in her music.

Del Rey was quick to respond to criticism posing a rhetorical question on social media that read, “can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

Del Rey’s comments incited backlash from fans who interpreted the remarks as an attack on the artists named, many of whom were women of colour.

A fresh message shared on Instagram saw Del Rey continue her defence, saying, “I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super Trump/Pence supporters or hyper liberals…want to make it a race war.”