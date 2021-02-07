Lana Del Rey shares images teasing new song ‘White Dress’

Lana Del Rey has shared two new images on her Instagram page, teasing a new song called ‘White Dress’.

The track will be the first song on the musician’s forthcoming new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which is due to be released next month.

Del Rey first shared a photo of a woman rollerskating in a white dress with the words “It made me feel… made me feel like a God” written in pink beneath.

The second image featured the same woman with white angel wings on the landscape behind her. That picture had the song’s title, ‘White Dress’, written in pink underneath. See both images below now.

‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ has been delayed several times from its intended release date of September 2020, but will finally arrive on March 19.

The tracklist for the record is as follows:

‘White Dress’

‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’

‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

‘Wild At Heart’

‘Dark But Just A Game’

‘Not All Who Wander Are Lost’

‘Yosemite’

‘Breaking Up Slowly’

‘Dance Till We Die’

‘For Free’

So far, Del Rey has shared two songs from the record – ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ and the title track. The latter was released in January and features the star singing: “I don’t care what they think/ Drag racing my little sports car/ I’m not unhinged or unhappy/ I’m just well.”

Around the track’s release, the musician discussed the state of America in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac. Del Rey called the then-outgoing President Donald Trump “a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism”.