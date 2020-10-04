Lana Del Rey shares potential release dates for ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Lana Del Rey has shared a couple of potential release dates for her upcoming new album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

She shared the news during a surprise signing for her poetry book, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’, in Los Angeles on Friday (October 2).

The signing, which took place at a Barnes & Noble in outdoor mall The Grove, came after the ‘Video Games’ singer released the physical version of her poetry collection earlier in the week.

Announcing the secret event during an Instagram Live video moments before it was due to take place, Del Rey could be seen sat at a table getting ready to sign a stack of books while wearing a mesh face mask.

“I just cannot wait to see you guys,” she said, after explaining the criteria for the signing – first come first serve, one book per person.

While Del Rey was talking with fans at the signing, she revealed that her new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ might be coming out on either December 10 or next year on January 7.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans, before explaining that she can’t decide whether to include ‘Dealer’, a previously teased song she has said just features her “screaming my head off.”

“Bro, I cannot decide,” Del Rey said in response to being asked if she’s going to include the song on the album. “It’s a screamer…right now it’s tentatively track eight.”

See Del Rey discussing ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ with fans below:

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with Jack Antonoff, offering her view that society is realising a sense of “existential panic” as a result of the global health crisis.

The two artists spoke at length about a range of subjects for a new feature in Interview Magazine, which has arrived ahead of the anticipated release of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

During their conversation, Del Rey spoke about her own experience of panic attacks, saying that those closest to her “know the ins and outs of why I sometimes catch sheer panic out”.