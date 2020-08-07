Lana Del Rey teases new song, ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’

Lana Del Rey has teased the release of a new song, appearing to be titled ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’.

Del Rey took to Instagram today (August 7) to drop the hint, posting a snippet of the song and tagging frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Watch the video below:

The track is likely to be the first taste of Del Rey’s forthcoming record, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. Del Rey is yet to share any tracks from the album ahead of its release on September 4.

‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’ would be the first new song from Lana Del Rey for 2020. She did, however, release the audiobook of her poetry collection, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ in July. The audiobook sees Del Rey perform her 14 original poems, set to music composed by Jack Antonoff.

On August 2, Lana Del Rey posted a video performance of her poem ‘Salamander’. The poem features on ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’.

‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ will be Del Rey’s follow-up studio album to her 2019 record ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’. The album earned popular and critical acclaim, with NME giving it a five-star review.

“Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning,” the review read.