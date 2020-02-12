Awards 2020

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

Lana beat Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Stella Donnelly and Slipknot to the award

Sam Moore

Lana Del Rey has won Best Album In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The US singer’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ beat records by Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Stella Donnelly and Slipknot to the prize.

Anna Calvi presented the award to Lana, who sent in an acceptance video. “Thank you so fucking much” she said in her clip. “I cannot tell you how much this award means to me.

“You’ve supported me since 2011, put me on my first cover in London… honestly, I was thinking about it, and without you guys I don’t even know how much music I’d be making.

“You’ve continued to support me through all of the madness, and I’m just super grateful to you guys.”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud and AJ Tracey. Show closers The 1975 are still to come.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

