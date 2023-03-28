Lana Del Rey’s dad Rob shares new single ‘Poetry Of Wind And Waves’

Lana Del Rey‘s father Rob Grant has shared a second preview of his debut album – listen to ‘Poetry Of Wind And Waves’ below.

As announced last month, Grant will release debut album ‘Lost At Sea’ on June 9 via Decca Records. The album will feature Lana herself – real name Lizzie Grant – on the album’s title track and another song called ‘Hollywood Bowl’, while its first preview came in the form of ‘Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon’.

Discussing its follow-up, ‘Poetry Of Wind And Waves’, Grant said in a statement: “The ‘Poetry Of Wind and Waves’ is a song about the rhythm of the ocean… and the hypnotic beauty of the waves as they rise and fall. When I composed this piece I was in the studio in LA, playing a beautiful concert grand..The studio was intimate and dark with soft ambient light.

“I imagined myself alone on a beach with a gentle wind blowing and the sound of the waves whispering around me. I had the great pleasure of working with two brilliant producers on this song – Luke Howard and Jack Antonoff. I hope you love this music as much as I do. Let it wash over you like the waves and bring peace to your soul.”

Watch the visualiser for the new track below.

A blurb about the upcoming album from Rough Trade reads: “Rob Grant releases his debut album, ‘Lost At Sea’ via Decca Records. An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens. Notes flow from him and out pours composition after composition.

“The father of international icon Lana Del Rey, he enlisted an array of talent to contribute to the making of the album. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes. Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music.”

Lana herself released new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ last week (March 24) and is currently beating Depeche Mode to the UK Number One album spot.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “As she steps into new lyrical territory here, so too does Lana enter new sonic worlds. Her ninth album merges the soulful, classic, timeless sounds of a singer-songwriter from a distant time and the vocal melodies and techniques of an old Hollywood starlet (it’s not hard to imagine the likes of Audrey Hepburn singing parts on songs like ‘Sweet’) with trap beats, speaker-wobbling bass and spoken word tracks edited with a sense of Warholian spirit.”