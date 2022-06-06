Lana Del Rey’s new album is “coming soon”, her manager confirms

Lana Del Rey’s follow-up to last year’s ‘Blue Banisters’ is “coming soon”, according to her manager Ben Mawson.

The star released ‘Blue Banisters’ in October 2021 and since then has only shared one new track – the Euphoria soundtrack contribution ‘Watercolor Eyes’.

On Sunday (June 5), Mawson shared a screenshot of an article rounding up “20 unforgettable Hollywood Bowl concerts”, which included Del Rey’s 2019 show at the venue. “A true star,” he wrote in the caption. “one of the greatest living female songwriters that will influence for decades to come and a real performer that has inspired multiple generations. Big love and proud of @honeymoon forever. New music incoming.”

In response to a comment from Del Rey, Mawson added: “love u. Another beauty of a real songwriters album coming soon.”

Lana Del Rey's manager confirms a new album coming soon! pic.twitter.com/GNkqsC286a — Taylana Updates (@taylanainfo) June 5, 2022

The musician recently spoke about the music she’s been working on in a new interview, describing the songs as “very conversational”. The star told W magazine that she has been practising “meditative automatic singing, where I don’t filter anything” and singing directly into her phone’s Voice Notes app. “It’s not perfect, obviously,” she said. “There are pauses, and I stumble.”

Del Rey explained that she had been sending those “really raw-sounding files” to producer and songwriter Drew Erickson, with whom she worked on ‘Blue Banisters’. Erickson has credits on songs including ‘Arcadia’, ‘Black Bathing Suit’, ‘If You Lie Down With Me’ and more.

“It’s more just like: I’m angry,” she said. “The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, ‘When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.’ It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for colour. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

In April, Del Rey made a surprise appearance at Stagecoach Festival, joining her friend and collaborator Nikki Lane on stage at the country music festival. Together, the pair performed ‘Breaking Up Slowly’, their collaboration from Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and a rendition of Lane’s own track ‘Look Away’.