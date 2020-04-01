Land Of Plenty Festival announces 2020 date

Amid the array of festival cancellations and rescheduling thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, Victoria’s Land Of Plenty festival has announced its 2020 date in an effort to give punters something to look forward to towards the back end of the year.

Taking place in Shepparton, Land Of Plenty is set to commence on October 31. The festival will take place at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

“In response to the COVID-19 virus and the Federal Government’s ban on public gatherings, and in these unpredictable times, we want fans, music lovers and festival goers to have something to look forward to,” representatives of the festival said in a statement.

“As such, if it is safe and approved to do so, Land of Plenty will go ahead on Saturday 31st October and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Shepparton for a day of music, dancing and fun times. For now let’s do everything we can to stay safe, look after each other and help each other through these challenging times. Keep on washing your hands, turn up the music and don’t forget to keep grooving, dancing and smiling (while social distancing)”.

There’s no word yet on who will be playing the festival this year. Last year’s festival was headlined by Illy, Briggs and Ocean Alley.

Land of Plenty 2020 date is:

Shepparton, Shepparton Showgrounds (Oct 31)