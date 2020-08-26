Laneous drops new single ‘Flawless’ ahead of Record Store Day

Melbourne artist Laneous has shared a new single titled ‘Flawless’, his second release for the year.

The song is the companion track to ‘Elsewhere’, which arrived earlier this year. The double A-side has been pressed in 7″ vinyl to coincide with Record Store Day, which was postponed from April to August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to ‘Flawless’ below:

Laneous co-produced ‘Flawless’ with Grammy-nominated audio engineer Nick Herrera (Hiatus Kaiyote, 30/70, Nai Palm), who also engineered and mixed the track. The song was mastered and cut by fellow Grammy-nominated engineer Frank Merritt, owner of London-based studio The Carvery.

All instrumentation was provided by Shiny Boy, with additional drums contributed by renowned Australian drummer Alon Ilsar.

Laneous’ debut full-length album ‘Monstera Deliciosa’ was released last year and was produced by Hiatus Kaiyote’s Paul Bender (who quietly released a comedic rap album last weekend). The album was nominated for a Victorian Music Award for Soul Album Of The Year and Album of The Year at Gilles Peterson’s 2020 Worldwide Awards.

Laneous’ tenures over the past several years have included stints with Laneous & The Family Yah, Kafka, Kooii and Vulture St Tape Gang. He is currently working on a second full-length in lieu of his cancelled UK/Europe summer tour due to the pandemic.