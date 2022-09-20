Laneway Festival 2023 line-up announced: Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Laneway Festival has officially announced its 2023 line-up, led by Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers – see the full list below.

According to the poster, Haim and Joji will both appear exclusively at the festival. The full line-up sports a total of 25 names, split alphabetically into four tiers. Featured on the second tier are Finneas, Fontaines D.C., Fred Again.., Girl In Red, Slowthai and Turnstile. They’re joined in tier three by 100 Gecs, Chaos In The CBD, Knucks, Mallrat, Ross From Friends, The Beths and Yard Act.

Rounding out the bill in tier four are names like Adam Newling, Harvey Sutherland, Sycco, Tasman Keith and The Lazy Eyes. See the full line-up below:

Laneway Festival 2023 Line-Up Here it is… 🥁 your #Laneway2023 line-up has landed! Register for the pre-sale now to secure the first tickets: https://bit.ly/LW2023presale Posted by St Jerome's Laneway Festival on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now, with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday September 27 at 11am AEST. Find those tickets here.

On September 19, the festival announced its 2023 dates and venues on social media. The touring festival begins its trek in Auckland’s Albert Park on January 30, before starting its Australian run at the Brisbane Showgrounds on February 4. The festival will then make stops in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before finishing its run in Perth’s Wellington Square on February 12.

The festival’s 2023 edition will be its first following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Australia. In early 2021, organisers announced in a statement that they would put the event on hold, citing difficulties arising from the pandemic. Though they hinted at “something special in 2021”, no major events materialised.

Similarly, early this year, the festival confirmed that Laneway would not proceed in 2022, though organisers said they had started planning a 2023 edition, additionally expressing that “there’s an optimism and confidence that things are returning to normal quite soon”.

The last St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival took place in 2020 with a star-studded line-up which included pop heavyweights Charli XCX and The 1975 (who pulled out of the Brisbane date due to frontman Matty Healy’s health issues) as headliners. Major international artists on the 2020 lineup included Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D. and Omar Apollo, adding to a plethora of Australian talent including King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard, Tones and I, The Chats and Mallrat.

Additional reporting by Eli Ordonez and Ellie Robinson