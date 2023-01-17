Laneway Festival reveal set times for 2023 edition and line-up changes

Laneway Festival have revealed set times for its upcoming 2023 edition, as well as announcing a handful of changes to its line-up in select cities.

Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile will no longer be playing the Sydney or Brisbane legs of the festival (on February 4 and 5 respectively), due to a scheduling conflict arising with the band attending this year’s Grammy Awards. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 5, with the band nominated in three categories: Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song.

The band will still be appearing at Laneway in Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. They’ve also added a sideshow at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall for February 19, and rescheduled their previously sold-out Melbourne and Sydney headline dates, also moving to bigger venues.

The Melbourne show, which was set to take place on February 3, has moved from the Northcote Theatre to the Forum and is now scheduled for February 14. The Sydney date, originally scheduled for February 9, has been rescheduled to February 16 and moved from the Metro Theatre to the Enmore Theatre.

Waitlist pre-sale for those dates will begin this Thursday (January 19) from 10am, with general tickets going on sale the following day at the same time. Find ticketing details here.

Laneway organisers have also announced a handful of line-up additions in select cities. Hockey Dad and Julia Jacklin will both perform at the Brisbane and Sydney legs of the festival, with Jacklin also performing at the Melbourne date on February 11.

Andy Garvey and Sophiya have also joined the Sydney date, with Jono Ma DJing at the Brisbane edition. IN2STELLAR and Tentendo will be DJing the Melbourne edition, with rapper Dallas Woods appearing at the Perth leg on February 12.

This year’s edition of Laneway Festival – which kicks off in Australia with the Brisbane leg on February 4 – will mark the festival’s comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its 2021 and 2022 events from going ahead.

This year’s line-up includes headliners Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers, along with the likes of Finneas, Fontaines D.C., Fred Again.., Girl in Red, Slowthai, 100 Gecs, Mallrat and The Beths. See set times for each leg of the festival below – remaining tickets are available here.

Laneway Festival 2023 set times are:

Brisbane – February 4

Sydney – February 5

Adelaide – February 10

Melbourne – February 11

Perth – February 12