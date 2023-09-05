Laneway Festival 2024: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike and more announced

The first line-up for Laneway 2024 has been revealed, featuring headlining performances from Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike.

Today (September 5), St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival took to social media to reveal its first performance line-up for next year, which currently features 26 acts with more on the way.

Besides Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike, other acts announced to perform so far include AJ Tracey, d4vd, Dope Lemon, Nia Archives, Paris Texas, Raye, Suki Waterhouse and more.

See the current line-up for Laneway 2024 below.

Laneway 2024 will take place on February 3 in Brisbane, February 4 in Sydney, February 6 in Auckland, February 9 in Adelaide, February 10 in Melbourne and February 11 in Perth.

Register now for access to the Laneway Festival pre-sale Pre-sale starts on Tuesday 12 September at 11am local time. General on sale starts Thursday 14 September at 11am local time.

The dates for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2024 is:

FEBRUARY

03 – Brisbane, Australia – Turrbal Targun

04 – Sydney, Australia – Burramattagal Land & Wangal Land

06 – Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs, Tāmaki Makaurau

09 – Adelaide, Australia – Kaurna Yerta

10 – Melbourne, Australia – Wurundjeri Biik

11 – Perth, Australia – Whadjuk Boodjar

The current line-up for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2024 is:

Stormzy

Steve Lacy

Dominic Fike

AJ Tracey

Angie McMahon (Australia only)

Confidence Man (Australia only)

d4vd

Dope Lemon

Eyedress

Faye Webster

Horsegirl

Nia Archives

Paris Texas

Raye

Skin on Skin

Suki Waterhouse

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Blondshell

Teenage Dads

Domi & JD Beck

Hemlocke Springs

Atarangi (New Zealand only)

Erny Belle (New Zealand only)

Hanbee (New Zealand only)

Church (New Zealand only)

Daily J (New Zealand only)

Molly Payton (New Zealand only)

JK-47 (Australia only)

Miss Kaninna (Australia only)

Pretty Girl

Vacations (Australia only)

Laneway’s return to Melbourne earlier this February for the first time in three years scored a four-star review from Kristen S. Hé for NME, who wrote: “As the punters leave and crowd into the trains home, it feels like a blessing to be this exhausted by live music again. Laneway has outgrown its humble origins and outlasted its predecessors to become one of Australia’s largest city-based festivals – but when it’s this well-curated, who can complain?”