Laneway Festival 2024: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike and more announced

The first line-up for Laneway 2024 has been revealed, featuring headlining performances from Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike.
Today (September 5), St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival took to social media to reveal its first performance line-up for next year, which currently features 26 acts with more on the way.
Besides Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike, other acts announced to perform so far include AJ Tracey, d4vd, Dope Lemon, Nia Archives, Paris Texas, Raye, Suki Waterhouse and more.
See the current line-up for Laneway 2024 below.
Laneway 2024 will take place on February 3 in Brisbane, February 4 in Sydney, February 6 in Auckland, February 9 in Adelaide, February 10 in Melbourne and February 11 in Perth.
Register now for access to the Laneway Festival pre-sale Pre-sale starts on Tuesday 12 September at 11am local time. General on sale starts Thursday 14 September at 11am local time.
The dates for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2024 is:
FEBRUARY
03 – Brisbane, Australia – Turrbal Targun
04 – Sydney, Australia – Burramattagal Land & Wangal Land
06 – Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs, Tāmaki Makaurau
09 – Adelaide, Australia – Kaurna Yerta
10 – Melbourne, Australia – Wurundjeri Biik
11 – Perth, Australia – Whadjuk Boodjar
The current line-up for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2024 is:
Stormzy
Steve Lacy
Dominic Fike
AJ Tracey
Angie McMahon (Australia only)
Confidence Man (Australia only)
d4vd
Dope Lemon
Eyedress
Faye Webster
Horsegirl
Nia Archives
Paris Texas
Raye
Skin on Skin
Suki Waterhouse
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Blondshell
Teenage Dads
Domi & JD Beck
Hemlocke Springs
Atarangi (New Zealand only)
Erny Belle (New Zealand only)
Hanbee (New Zealand only)
Church (New Zealand only)
Daily J (New Zealand only)
Molly Payton (New Zealand only)
JK-47 (Australia only)
Miss Kaninna (Australia only)
Pretty Girl
Vacations (Australia only)
Laneway’s return to Melbourne earlier this February for the first time in three years scored a four-star review from Kristen S. Hé for NME, who wrote: “As the punters leave and crowd into the trains home, it feels like a blessing to be this exhausted by live music again. Laneway has outgrown its humble origins and outlasted its predecessors to become one of Australia’s largest city-based festivals – but when it’s this well-curated, who can complain?”