Laneway Festival Auckland 2021 has been cancelled

The Auckland leg of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival has been officially cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organisers broke the news in a statement today (September 16) on social media.

“After much deliberation, we are very disappointed to announce that Laneway Festival Auckland will not be taking place in Summer 2021,” they wrote.

“The current circumstances surrounding border closures and the unpredictability of future Covid-19 outbreaks have created an extremely tough environment for festivals. We take pride in delivering an absolutely premium event year after year but in these conditions, we do not believe we can operate to our full capabilities. We have decided that it would be best to take a year off in New Zealand so that we’re in a strong position to come back bigger and better than ever.”

The organisers also promised to post updates on Laneway Festival’s Australian legs “in the coming months”.

“We are sending our collective love and support to our New Zealand family of staff, crew and suppliers along with all the fantastic punters,” they continued.

“We can’t wait to be back with you all in the Summer of 2022.”

No acts or lineups for Laneway Festival 2021 have been formally announced.

A swathe of upcoming music festivals have been cancelled in recent months, including Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival and Strawberry Fields.