Laneway Festival Auckland cancelled after state of emergency declared due to record rainfall

Laneway Festival Auckland on Monday (January 30) has been cancelled as the New Zealand city endures record rainfall that has so far left three dead.

Earlier today (January 28) the festival issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the event due to the “unprecedented weather event”. Three have died and at least one person is missing due to the record rainfall and flooding that has caused a state of emergency to be declared, according to Associated Press.

“Our team has been working around the clock to do everything they can to salvage the site,” read the social media statement, “but the damage and disruption caused by the weather has meant that it is no longer safe to proceed.”

Advertisement

Ticketgoers will have refunds automatically processed by Ticketek and Ticketmaster over the next week, Laneway’s statement added. “Our heart goes out to be everyone affected by this weather event. Stay safe, be kind.”

Artists playing Laneway this year include Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Turnstile, Fred Again.. and many more. The Auckland stop on Monday would have been Laneway’s only Aotearoa event this year. The festival will head to Australia next weekend, starting its route in Brisbane on Saturday (February 4).

READ MORE: The most frustrating set clashes of Laneway Festival 2023

Yesterday, Elton John’s concert in Auckland was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the weather. It was the wettest day ever recorded in Auckland, with an entire summer’s worth of rainfall hitting the city in a single day.