Laneway Festival confirms it will not go ahead in 2022, teases return next year

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival has confirmed it will not go ahead in 2022, instead teasing “one of those very special Laneway lineups” for 2023.

The festival revealed the news in a letter to fans posted on social media Friday (February 18). “For obvious reasons we have decided to sit out again this year but rest assured, we are busy bees preparing for Laneway ‘23.”

Citing Australia’s border reopening this month and the reopening of Sydney and Melbourne’s dancefloors, the touring festival said it feels “there’s an optimism and confidence that things are returning to normal quite soon”.

Laneway has already begun booking the 2023 line-up, saying: “It’s unusual for us to have booked so many acts so early on this far out Laneway ’23 but that is what we can confirm we have done and it’s already feeling like one of those very special Laneway lineups.

“There are so many exciting ideas and dreams coming into the picture and we look forward to sharing them with you into the new normal.”

The last time Laneway Festival took place was in 2020, just before the pandemic hit, with international headliners The 1975 and Charli XCX. The festival kicked off in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and touched down in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle.

From Bluesfest’s eleventh-hour cancellation in 2021 to several New South Wales fests being put on ice due to a public health order that banned singing and dancing earlier this year, music festivals in Australia have struggled to operate amid the pandemic.

That said, some events are eyeing big returns for 2022, including Yours & Owls in April and Splendour In The Grass for July. The latter has also announced a slew of sideshows for its international performers, including Liam Gallagher, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Yungblud.