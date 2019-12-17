Laneway Festival Sydney lowers age restriction to 16+

Laneway Festival Sydney has announced that it has officially lowered its age restriction to allow 16 and 17 year-olds onto its festival grounds for the first time.

In a statement released earlier today (December 17), Laneway said that the minimum age requirement to attend the event will be 16 years of age. “We worked really hard with [the] police and the Royal Botanic Garden Trust (the authority for The Domain) to make this happen,” the statement reads.

“We’ve had a really positive experience in every other city and look forward to putting on another fun, safe event for a new generation of music fans at our new home in The Domain this February,” the organisers added. Laneway Sydney is the final city to amend its age restriction for 2020, following Brisbane, Melbourne, Fremantle and Adelaide.

To celebrate the festival’s new age policy, Laneway is releasing a limited amount of Sydney Youth tickets (available only to 16 and 17 year-olds), priced at $139.90. The first 1,000 tickets snagged will come with a special glow-in-the-dark poster. Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow, December 18. For more information, check here.

Laneway Festival Sydney will celebrate its 15th anniversary on February 2 at The Domain. The event is headlined by The 1975 and Charli XCX. Other international acts featured on the bill include Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, Mahalia and Omar Apollo. The lineup also includes a bevy of Australian talent like Ocean Alley, DMA’s, Ruel, Tones and I, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Stella Donnelly.