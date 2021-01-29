Laneway Festival teases “something special later in 2021”

Though Laneway Festival is not going ahead as usual this year, the touring festival says it is aiming to bring punters “something special later in 2021”.

The festival shared a statement earlier today (January 29), noting that it wanted to give fans “an update of where things are at” on the eve of what would have been the first Australian show of the 2021 leg.

“Much has been said about the challenges facing the live events industry as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and while there is hope on the horizon, unfortunately we are still a while away from presenting you with the Laneway events that you know and love,” the statement continued.

“We are however, working hard behind the scenes to bring you something special later in 2021, and we can’t thank you enough for your ongoing love and support.”

The festival ended the statement on an optimistic note: “Despite all the challenges of the last year it has been truly inspiring to see everyone supporting each other and working together in the face of such adversity. We are in total awe of the spirit of the many artists and their teams that have endeavoured to keep music alive and well through lockdowns, venue restrictions, and constantly shuffling goalposts.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you at a Laneway Festival in the near future!” the statement concluded, signed off by the Laneway Team. Read it in full below.

Laneway Festival squeezed into last year’s live events calendar weeks before the pandemic led to the cancellation of countless festivals and tours all over the world.

In 2020, it kicked off in Auckland on January 27 and landed in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle over the first nine days of February. Artists who performed last year included Tones And I, Hatchie, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and The Chats, as well as international headliners Charli XCX and The 1975.

In September 2020, Laneway confirmed that the Auckland edition of the 2021 festival would not go ahead, citing “an extremely tough environment for festivals” due to border closures and “the unpredictability of future COVID-19 outbreaks”.

“We will have more updates on Laneway Festival’s Australian events in the coming months,” the organisers wrote then.