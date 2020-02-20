Lanks returns with new single ‘Rebound’ after 14-month hiatus

Lanks has returned after a 14-month hiatus with the release of a new song, ‘Rebound’.

For the single, the Melbourne-born, New York-based producer teams up with R&B singer Nick Hill and electronic artist JANEVA.

“‘Rebound’ was started in 2018 in a session with Nick Hill in my Sydney apartment,” Lanks outlined in a press release.

“I remember showing [co-producer and mastering engineer] Andrei Eremin, and he said it was the coolest thing I’ve ever made. I sampled my own piano playing, and against Nick’s gravelly vocals my wonky beats had created this movement that was both serene and driving.”

Watch the video for ‘Rebound’ below:

Lanks goes on to mention that, upon revisiting the song later, he enlisted the help of JANEVA in order to “break it open with a fresh collaborator”.

“Her silky vocals wove their way through this new hook we wrote, with me singing backing vocals”, he said. “It just all fell into place.”

‘Rebound’ comes after Lanks figurehead Will Cuming took some time off the project to focus on other musical endeavours.

Among these was the group OK Moon, formed alongside fellow electronic musicians Dustin Tebbutt, Hayden Calnin and Xavier Dunn.

Cuming also launched his indie-folk project Lindsay and wrote for other artists, including The Kite String Tangle, Ngaiire, Woodes and Tyne-James Organ.

To celebrate the release of ‘Rebound’, Lanks will be playing six shows throughout March across the country. Tickets are available now via Lanks’ official website.

Lanks’ 2020 headline Australian tour dates are:

Adelaide, Grace Emily (March 12)

Fremantle, The Aardvark (13)

Sydney, The Vanguard (19)

Brisbane, The Milk Factory (21)

Melbourne, Grace Darling (26 & 27)