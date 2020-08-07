Lanks shares new Alice Ivy-produced single ‘Ghost’, featuring Sam Phay

Lanks has shared a new single entitled ‘Ghost’ featuring Sam Phay, and produced by Alice Ivy.

The Australian-born, Brooklyn-based artist debuted the track on triple j’s Good Nights yesterday, before officially dropping the song and accompanying lyric video today (August 7). Watch it below.

It’s the first taste of Lanks’ forthcoming double album, announced yesterday (August 6). Titled ‘Spirits Pt. 1’ and ‘Spirits Pt. 2’, the first record will be released on November 6, while the second won’t arrive until February 19 next year.

“So – I somehow finished a 22-track double album in lockdown,” he wrote, revealing that he had help from other artists in putting the double record together.

As well as Alice Ivy, Lanks also named Ry X, HWLS and “so many more”. Becki Whitton, known professionally as Aphir, confirmed her involvement in mixing the record through a post on Twitter, where she said, “my job as mix assistant on the 1st @lanksmusic LP was to turn down all the breaths after vocal compression.”

my job as mix assistant on the 1st @lanksmusic LP was to turn down all the breaths after vocal compression. my job on the new LP he’s just announced was to mix most of the songs. so it is w deep emotion that I say – go preorder it! & also keep working at that thing u wanna do ✖️ https://t.co/zG0GEMqyiX — aphir (@aphirism) August 5, 2020

Lanks released his first single of 2020 back in February, ‘Rebound’ featuring Nick Hill and JANEVA. He followed it up with ‘Sirens’ featuring Fossa Beats, and featured on Feki‘s track ‘Golden Remedy’ with Sloan Peterson.

Pre-orders for Lank’s double album is available now for limited edition vinyl, with purchasers to receive the complete work in November – three months before ‘Spirits Pt. 2’ is available digitally.