LANKS shares new single ‘Embrace’, featuring Brewer

Australian-born, Brooklyn-based producer LANKS has shared a new single featuring Brewer today (October 2), titled ‘Embrace’.

The three-and-a-half-minute track is a mellow cut from his forthcoming double album, ‘Spirits Pt. 1’ and ‘Spirits Pt. 2’.

‘Embrace’ sees Sydney-based singer Brewer lend her soft vocals to the single, married with LANKS’ atmospheric production.

Listen to the track below:

LANKS, real name Will Cuming, ended a 14-month musical hiatus earlier this year, with the release of ‘Rebound’ in February. The single, featuring Nick Hill and electronic artist JANEVA, was Cuming’s first new music since 2018, and was quickly followed by ‘Sirens’, a collaborative track with Fossa Beats.

In August, the producer revealed he’d been working on a 22-track double album titled ‘Spirits Pt. 1’ and ‘Spirits Pt. 2’, which he intended to release in two halves. The first instalment of the record is due out on November 6, while the second part will follow in February next year.

“So – I somehow finished a 22-track double album in lockdown with the help of lots of incredible collaborators (ry x, Alice Ivy, HWLS + so many more),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Embrace’ marks his third cut from the records, following on from the Alice Ivy produced ‘Ghost’, featuring vocals from Sam Phay, and ‘I’d Do It All Again’, with Lucy Sugarman.

Pre-orders for Lank’s double album is available now for limited edition vinyl, with purchasers to receive the complete work in November – three months before ‘Spirits Pt. 2’ is available digitally.