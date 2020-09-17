Hip-hop artist Lanstan releases new single, ‘Trophy’

Sydney hip hop artist Lanstan has dropped a new single ‘Trophy’ today (September 18).

Following on from singles ‘Icarus’ and ‘Blueprint’ earlier this year, the track is the 21-year-old’s third release from a forthcoming, larger body of work.

‘Trophy’ carefully builds momentum, with its nuanced hip hop production supported by a delicate flute and lilting guitars. Listen below.

In a press release, the rapper spoke of his songwriting process and how he came to record ‘Trophy’.

“I usually begin writing any song with one standalone melody,” he said. “I feel like within any instrumental there is only one perfect melody and my first task is always to find it. Once I’ve found it, the rest of the song seems to build itself naturally around it.

“With ‘Trophy’ I heard the melody instantly and sang it out loud during my first listen of the beat. The entrancingly rhythmic flute and guitars seemed to tell a story of pain and struggle, but at the same time felt victorious.”

Hailing from the Northern Beaches, Lanstan made his debut in 2017 when he was just 18 years old, releasing his single ‘Garn Servo’. Last year he dropped two more tracks, ‘Dream State’ – produced by Kuren – and ‘Go To Sleep’.