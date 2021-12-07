LANY announce 2022 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand

LA-based pop-rockers LANY have announced their return to stages Down Under, slating a six-date tour for May 2022.

It’ll be the trio’s fourth stint on Australian soil (and third in New Zealand), having sold out their previous runs in 2017, ’18 and ’19. The new set of dates will kick off in Perth on Friday May 20, before rolling through Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The tour wraps up in Auckland on Tuesday May 31, where Kiwi fans will be able to catch LANY at Shed 10.

Tickets for the whole run at 9am local time this Friday (December 10), with a presale running 24 hours prior. To be a part of that, prospective punters can either link their Spotify account, or sign up to an email newsletter. More details can be found on the Secret Sounds website.

The tour comes after LANY released their fourth album, ‘gg bb xx’, back in September. It marked their second full-length offering in the span of a year, with the country-influenced ‘Mama’s Boy’ hitting shelves in October of 2020.

In announcing ‘gg bb xx’, frontman Paul Klein said: “There was a real sense of freedom to this album. Even freedom from myself. I learned to stop being hung up on everything. Recording ‘gg bb xx’ has been the most fun I’ve ever had making music – this new album is LANY at its best, and for all the right reasons.”

Boston singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan will join LANY for all six shows, making her local debut on the back of her debut album, ‘Only Child’. The record landed last October via RCA, with a follow-up due to land sometime in 2022.

LANY’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 20 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Sunday 22 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 25 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 29 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tuesday 31 – Auckland, Shed 10