Låpsley has been writing new music during the coronavirus lockdown and revealed it has been “strange“ releasing music during a global pandemic.

The musician, who has also been brushing up on her DJ skills, spoke to All Points Easts to mark the weekend she would have been performing alongside Tame Impala at the postponed festival.

During the festival’s online programme, APE 2020 At Home, she said: “I’ve been able to have my own space and get stuck in, write new music. But also take the time to listen to some new records that I’ve been meaning to listen to.

Advertisement

“I’ve also been able to continue my radio show The A List without distraction and write some stuff for other people. Doing a bit of DJing, I’ve not mixed in quite a while so it’s good to be able to brush up on those skills.”

She added: “It’s a bit strange releasing a record the first week we were quarantined and it took me quite a few weeks to get my head round that and to focus on the positives, slow the pace of life down and appreciate the small things and actually the response from fans on social media has really given me a huge boost.”

Låpsley released her first LP since 2016’s ‘Long Way Home’ on March 20. ‘Through Water’ was first previewed on February 5 with the release of the video for ‘Womxn’.

Meanwhile, APE 2020 At Home included an exclusive performance by Jehnny Beth and unseen footage from Christine and The Queens and Bon Iver performances at APE.