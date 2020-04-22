Lara Andallo to host ‘Girls Night In’ livestream

Sydney RnB singer Lara Andallo will host a live-streamed event, Girls Night In, on Instagram.

Featuring performances from singers Ms. Thando, Becca Hatch and A. Girl, as well as Andallo herself, the event kicks off at 7pm AEDT tonight (April 23) and will feature 20-minute sets from each performer’s Instagram account.

In a press statement, Andallo explained that she put together Girls Night In with hopes to give a platform to Australia’s revived RnB scene.

“I wanted to support my girls and come together to lift everyone up,” Andallo said of the idea.

“Especially at a time where we can feel pretty alone and disconnected from everyone.”

Today, Andallo also releases her new single. ‘when the lights go out’ follows on from the release of her debut mixtape, ‘For Her,’ earlier this year. In a press release, Andallo discussed the themes of the new song: “During the day, our mind is occupied,” she said, “and we’re distracted by everything going on around us.” ‘when the lights go out’ is available to stream and download now.

“But once we’re in bed, ‘when the lights go out,’ is really when our insecurities & doubts come out – and we actually have to be alone with our thoughts.”

The Girls Night In set-times and Instagram handles are:

7.00 – 7.20pm – Ms. Thandi (@thqndi)

7.25 – 7.45pm – Becca Hatch (@beccxhatch)

7.50 – 8.10pm – A. Girl (@agirlartist)

8.15 – 8.35pm – Lara Andallo (@laraandallo)

