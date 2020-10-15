Lara Andallo returns with hot new single ‘On My Mind’

Fast-rising R’n’B singer Lara Andallo is back with a new single, ‘On My Mind’.

The track follows the release of the 19-year-old’s single ‘when the lights go out’, which dropped in April. The release of ‘when the lights go out’ coincided with a live-streamed event she hosted on Instagram called Girls Night In featuring A.Girl, Becca Hatch and Ms. Thandi.

In a press statement, Andallo explained the single, saying, “I haven’t really shown my cute and flirty side in any of my previous releases as much as I do in this one, but of course I still gotta let him know I ain’t like the rest and say it proudly with my chest.”

‘On My Mind’ dropped with an electrifying music video, developed in close conjunction with Andallo’s friend and choreographer Jervis Livelo. Featured in the clip are Andallo’s tight posse of dancers, models, DJs and rappers.

Watch it below:

On the video, Andallo said, “It was super dope to have my friends dancing with me and my music crew, like Lil Spacely and Mowgli May backing me up for it. Bringing my two worlds together for my first official music video, meant a lot to me. It was such a vibe!

“I really want to bring these types of music videos to the local scene. Dance is a huge part of my self-expression and storytelling. It’s a visual extension of my songwriting.”

Earlier this year, Andallo released her debut mixtape, ‘FOR HER’, co-produced by Kota Banks.

