Lars Ulrich on how long Metallica will keep touring for

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has spoken about how much longer the metal giants will keep touring for, ahead of their massive world tour in support of new album ‘72 Seasons’.

Due to kick off later this month, Metallica’s upcoming world tour will see the band play two nights at every city they visit in something dubbed the “No Repeat Weekend”, which is currently scheduled to run into August 2024.

In a new interview with Revolver, Lars Ulrich spoke about the possibility of the band ever retiring.

“It’s not something we’ve talked a lot about, no. I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning,” he said (via Blabbermouth).

He went on to say as he gets older, he spends “more time” on his daily workouts. “It’s all about trying to stay healthy. Eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us needs to bring to the table.”

“Obviously, there is a point where it’s maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can’t play ‘Battery’ or ‘Master Of Puppets’ or songs like that. I know there’s some people in the comments section that think that point has already come. But the only thing I can say is that it hasn’t happened yet. Hopefully it won’t happen for a while. I mean, Paul McCartney‘s out there past his 80th birthday. The Rolling Stones are still out there. Bruce Springsteen just started his tour.”

“None of them are playing ‘Battery’, “ continued Ulrich. “But at the same time, Springsteen plays three-hour shows and just played 28 fucking songs on the opening night. He looks healthier and stronger than ever. I would say that if we stay healthy, hopefully we’ve got another decade.”

Back in 2015, James Hetfield said there’s “no retirement until we physically can’t do it”. In 2018, Ulrich said: “We hope we can get another 20, 25 years out of Metallica. I don’t know what it’s gonna look like, I don’t know what it’s gonna sound like, but that’s in our heads.”